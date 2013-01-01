Best Value!
Get the feature film, a download of the tv show soundtrack, and behind the scenes content & features.
Get both the feature film and the soundtrack from the television series. Album available as an MP3 download.$14.99 Buy Now
Download or stream the feature film. DRM free with unlimited downloads.$9.99 Buy Now
Pulling the music from TV's only animated reality show, the CD is packed with all of your favorites from "La La Labia" to "Black Chick's Tongue" and many more we can't mention. The album contains songs from all of the seasons and the movie in their raw, uncensored glory! Comes with the Drawn Together Movie Trailer!$9.99 Buy Now
Packed with bonus features and extras, like:
-Karaoke Sing Along
-Old Network Promos
-4 Deleted Scenes